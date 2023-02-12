 
Sunday Feb 12 2023
Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles'coronation says expert

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Royal expert Charles Rae said Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles coronation even if her husband Prince Harry attend the event in May.

He said the fourth birthday of Archie, Harry and Meghan's son, falls on the same day as King Charle' coronation.

The expert, while talking to GB News, said that Meghan Markle may stay behind to celebrate Archie's birthday.

Rae said the King "wants his son to be there" because "he is his son" and it is "a big thing and a big event for Britain".

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the King has requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and William to attend the coronation.

A report said Prince William does not want Harry to be at the coronation as he fears his younger brother would steal the limelight.



