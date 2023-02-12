King Charles won't give ceremonial role to brother Andrew at coronation

Days after it was reported that King Charles has decided to kick Prince Andrew out of the Palace, a latest report said the monarch would not give a ceremonial role to his brother at his coronation.

According to express.co.uk, the Duke of York will not have the ceremonial role because he is no longer a working royal.

The publication reported that discussions are underway to decide whether or not Andrew will have any role at all at his brother's coronation.



The Mail on Sunday reported that despite still holding some associations with the Royal Family, such as still being the Knight of the Garter, the King feels it would be inappropriate to include his younger brother in an official position,



Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by his mother over a sex scandal.

Citing sources close to the palace, UK's Daily Express reported that Andrew could have a symbolic role at the coronation.