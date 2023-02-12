 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
Reuters

List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Reuters

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards

Britain's pop music honours, the BRIT Awards, were held in London on Saturday.

Below is a list of the winners at the ceremony.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

"Harry’s House", Harry Styles

SONG OF THE YEAR:

"As It Was", Harry Styles

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Harry Styles

GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Wet Leg

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Beyonce

INTERNATIONAL GROUP:

Fontaines DC

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR:

"Break My Soul", Beyonce

BEST NEW ARTIST:

Wet Leg

BEST ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT:

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT:

Aitch

BEST DANCE ACT:

Becky Hill

BEST POP/R&B ACT:

Harry Styles

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR:

Kid Harpoon

RISING STAR:

FLO

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

David Guetta

