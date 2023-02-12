Suniel Shetty says 'Raju, Shyam aur Babu Bhaiyaa ki bina Hera Pheri nahi'

Suniel Shetty says 'Hera Pheri 3 will happen in the best possible way'

Actor Suniel Shetty exclusively spoke about Hera Pheri 3 in an interview.

Ever since the news of the third sequel of the comedy franchise has been announced, there has been confusion over who will be playing Raju's character in the film as Akshay Kumar backed out of the franchise.

As per the reports, there were some creative differences between Akshay and makers of the film and that became the reason of him stepping out the Hera Pheri 3.

Suniel, during an interview, said that he will also reach out to the Khiladi actor to talk about the same. While talking to IndiaToday, Suniel added: “It will happen in the best possible way. Fingers crossed because I have always said Raju ke bina Shyam nahi aur Shyam ke bina Babu bhaiya nahi aur teeno ke bina Hera Phera nahi."

Previously, reports also claimed that the makers have taken Kartik Aaryan on-board for Raju’s character but there is no confirmation about it so far. Also, the fans seemed unexcited by these reports as the iconic trio of Ram, Shyam and Babu Bhaiyaa is glued to each and everyone’s heart. They are all expecting the same star cast to return to the big screen.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was last seen in an OTT show Dharavi Bank.