Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider

The real extent of Britney Spears’ medical issues are reportedly “far more complex” than many realize.

An inside source brought these findings to light, during their chat with Page Six.

The insider in question is part of Britney’s close circle and warns about the implications of her complex medical needs.

They warn “Nobody outside the very small conservatorship circle knows what Britney’s medical status really is.”

“If people knew Britney’s actual medical status, I think it would reveal that her mental problems are far more severe than people realize.”

However, the insider does agree, “Regardless of her mental condition, it isn’t necessarily appropriate for her to be under a conservatorship. There are less harsh ways to handle it.”