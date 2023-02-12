 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider
Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider

The real extent of Britney Spears’ medical issues are reportedly “far more complex” than many realize.

An inside source brought these findings to light, during their chat with Page Six.

The insider in question is part of Britney’s close circle and warns about the implications of her complex medical needs.

They warn “Nobody outside the very small conservatorship circle knows what Britney’s medical status really is.”

“If people knew Britney’s actual medical status, I think it would reveal that her mental problems are far more severe than people realize.”

However, the insider does agree, “Regardless of her mental condition, it isn’t necessarily appropriate for her to be under a conservatorship. There are less harsh ways to handle it.”

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party
List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards

List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards
Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation

Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation

King Charles won't give ceremonial role to brother Andrew at coronation

King Charles won't give ceremonial role to brother Andrew at coronation

Pam Grier reveals why she rejected the Bond girl role in ‘Octopussy’

Pam Grier reveals why she rejected the Bond girl role in ‘Octopussy’
Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles'coronation says expert

Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles'coronation says expert

Candace Cameron Bure says she is excited to reunite with 'Full House' family

Candace Cameron Bure says she is excited to reunite with 'Full House' family
Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards

Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting
Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'

Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'
Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends

Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends