Sunday Feb 12 2023
Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’

Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’

Prince Harry’s body language during a 2022 interview was analysed by an expert who noted that the Duke made a strange gesture.

During his Netherlands tour for Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex talked to the Today show’s Hoda Kotb to discuss his life in the United States.

“It really feels that way,” Harry said. “We’ve been welcomed with open arms and have got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”

Reacting to the prince’s hand gesture, Dr Louise Mahler said: “See that with his hands? Nobody does that, nobody does that!”

During his appearance on the Australian show Sunrise, Mahler said: “Nobody puts their hands in — I’ve never seen that and I’ve never done that in my life!”

The expert explained that the father of two did that because he wasn’t “comfortable” while talking about his home in the US.

