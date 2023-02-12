Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine’s Day plan revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to celebrate Valentine’s Day in private.



The royal couple will mark their first Valentine’s Day ahead of King Charles coronation and their fifth wedding anniversary in May.

Ahead of the day, the Hello Magazine reported that Meghan Markle had once revealed her ideal Valentine’s Day gifts while writing for her blog The Tig in 2015.

The former Suits actress wrote: "In terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower…it really is the thought that counts."

She had also shared some uplifting advice for singletons on her blog.

Meghan said at the time: "I think you need to be your own Valentine. I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it's just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don't have."