Khloé Kardashian celebrates the ‘whole tribe’ in new tribute post

Sunday Feb 12 2023
Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Khloé Kardashian has just taken to social media with a picture of all the Kardashian-Jenner kids under one roof.

The post featured, Khloé’s 4-year-old True Thompson, Kim’s four children, Rob’s daughter Dream and all of Kourtney’s kids except Mason Disick, 13.

The post even included a sweet caption that read, “♡ when the whole tribe is a vibe getting a photo of the ENTIRE tribe will be my mission this year”.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, the set of pictures were also shared to Instagram by Kim Kardashian and featured a sweet exclamation of disbelief.

The caption read, "How did we get so lucky???"


