Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15 years of togetherness

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008

Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15th wedding anniversary in the sweetest way possible as he shares a video filled pictures of their special moments.

The video, Sanjay shared, carried memorable pictures of them including their wedding picture. The video montage had song Meri Duniya Hai from film Vastav playing in the background.

Along with this special video, Dutt also wrote a lovely note for Maanayata. “Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always, wrote Dutt." His wife also reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoticon.

The same day, Maanayata also dropped a throwback video of her dancing with Sanjay on song Tum Sath Ho Jab Apne by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. She wrote: “21 years now, we are real. We make mistakes. We say I’m sorry. We give second chances. We forgive. We have fun. We give hugs. We go really loud. We are patient. We love. We are love. Happy 15th anniversary my best half!”



