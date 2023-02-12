 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15 years of togetherness

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata tied the knot in 2008

Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15th wedding anniversary in the sweetest way possible as he shares a video filled pictures of their special moments.

The video, Sanjay shared, carried memorable pictures of them including their wedding picture. The video montage had song Meri Duniya Hai from film Vastav playing in the background.

Along with this special video, Dutt also wrote a lovely note for Maanayata. “Maa, on this special day, I want to take a moment to celebrate the love and happiness that you bring into my life every day. Happy 15th anniversary to my wonderful wife, my rock, and my best friend. I love you now and always, wrote Dutt." His wife also reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoticon.

The same day, Maanayata also dropped a throwback video of her dancing with Sanjay on song Tum Sath Ho Jab Apne by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar. She wrote: “21 years now, we are real. We make mistakes. We say I’m sorry. We give second chances. We forgive. We have fun. We give hugs. We go really loud. We are patient. We love. We are love. Happy 15th anniversary my best half!”

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in 2008, reports News18.

More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha, Sharmila Tagore get together for scrumptious meal

Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha, Sharmila Tagore get together for scrumptious meal
Suniel Shetty says 'Raju, Shyam aur Babu Bhaiyaa ki bina Hera Pheri nahi'

Suniel Shetty says 'Raju, Shyam aur Babu Bhaiyaa ki bina Hera Pheri nahi'
Shah Rukh Khan faces difficulty in choosing between 'Pathaan-DDLJ': 'Competition is killing me'

Shah Rukh Khan faces difficulty in choosing between 'Pathaan-DDLJ': 'Competition is killing me'
Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan join hands for romance number

Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan join hands for romance number

Shah Rukh Khan praises Siddharth Anand for knowing action genre better than anyone else

Shah Rukh Khan praises Siddharth Anand for knowing action genre better than anyone else

Revathy kept story of 'Salaam Venky' in her heart for fifteen years

Revathy kept story of 'Salaam Venky' in her heart for fifteen years

Javed Akhtar reveals how Rajesh Khanna helped him in earning more money

Javed Akhtar reveals how Rajesh Khanna helped him in earning more money

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani shares glimpse of his performance from Sangeet

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani shares glimpse of his performance from Sangeet
Shehnaaz Gill asks Shahid Kapoor if he asked for 'more lines' than Vijay Sethupati

Shehnaaz Gill asks Shahid Kapoor if he asked for 'more lines' than Vijay Sethupati
‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer TJMM out now

‘Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai’ song from Ranbir Kapoor starrer TJMM out now
Hansika Motwani addresses being painted as ‘homewrecker’

Hansika Motwani addresses being painted as ‘homewrecker’

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share looks from #SidKiara wedding

Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share looks from #SidKiara wedding