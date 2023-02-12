 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to announce they are expecting third child on Valentine’s Day?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly keen to add another baby to their brood amid reports the Duchess of Sussex hopes third child could fix rift with King Charles.

Valentine's Day 2021 is particularly memorable for Meghan and Harry as they had announced the news they were expecting their second child Lilibet on this day.

Princess Diana had also announced of her pregnancy with Prince Harry, on Valentine's Day back in 1984.

In October last year, the Closer, citing a source, had revealed, the royal couple are both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, for Archie and Lilibet to have another sibling.

The report had further claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want next year (2023) to be a year of positivity – rebuilding relationships, and hopefully welcoming a new little one into their lives.

Now as the romantic day is approaching and Meghan Markle is reportedly looking forward to getting pregnant with her third child with Prince Harry, royal fans are expecting the couple could announce the good news about their third child on this Valentine’s Day.

