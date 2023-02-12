 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle implies ‘high levels’ of bonding with UK despite attacks

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Meghan Markle implies ‘high levels’ of bonding with UK despite attacks
Meghan Markle implies ‘high levels’ of bonding with UK despite attacks

Meghan Markle, who has been launching scathing attacks on the royal family and the UK via her docuseries, implied ‘high levels’ of bonding.

During her appearance at the 2022 opening ceremony of the One Young World Summit, the Duchess of Sussex displayed “extremely high levels of confidence”, noted Judi James.

The body language expert told Daily Mail: “What we call ‘smile and wave,’ you know, whatever happens, I’ll look as though everything is absolutely fine.”

“But she genuinely did give that impression and she also seemed to want to imply quite high levels of bonding with the country that she’s been attacking from the U.S.”

The expert noted: “Meghan Markle turned up to motivate her young audience. She arrived a little bit like a rockstar with Harry. They were the only guests that came down through the stairs.”

“And she was doing what are called ‘baby waves’ to the crowd,” Judi pointed out. “That’s a kind of modest, bonding wave rather than anything too regal.”

The expert added, “But her elegance and the way that she was dressed in this very stand-out, strong, red outfit, definitely underlined the idea of ‘the Duchess had arrived.’

More From Entertainment:

Young brands in vogue at New York Fashion Week

Young brands in vogue at New York Fashion Week
Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event

Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine’s Day plan revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine’s Day plan revealed
Harry Styles gives a shout-out to One Direction during 2023 BRIT acceptance speech

Harry Styles gives a shout-out to One Direction during 2023 BRIT acceptance speech
Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’

Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’
Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider

Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider
Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party
List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards

List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards
Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation

Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation

King Charles won't give ceremonial role to brother Andrew at coronation

King Charles won't give ceremonial role to brother Andrew at coronation

Pam Grier reveals why she rejected the Bond girl role in ‘Octopussy’

Pam Grier reveals why she rejected the Bond girl role in ‘Octopussy’
Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles'coronation says expert

Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles'coronation says expert