Sunday Feb 12 2023
Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha, Sharmila Tagore get together for scrumptious meal

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Sara Ali Khan misses the family lunch as she is currently in Sydney for vacations
The Pataudi’s including; Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan spend a day with Sharmila Tagore.

Soha shared a golden picture that featured everybody from the Pataudi family except for Sara Ali Khan who is currently in Sydney for vacations.

The picture showed Saif, Soha, Kareena Kapoor and baby Jeh standing in the background of the family picture. Meanwhile, Ibrahim, Taimur, Sharmila and Inaaya sit in the front. They all pose for the camera giving a perfect fam-jam vibe.

The caption on the picture read: “The pride (minus a couple of cubs). Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan, who was also not present at the fam-jam, commented on the picture. She wrote: “Lovelyyyy. See u soon!”

The lovely family photo was also shared by Bebo on her Instagram story along with a heart emoji.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion of Suspect X directed by Sujoy Ghosh, while Saif Ali Khan is set to feature in film Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore his gearing up for the release of upcoming film Gulmohar with Manoj Bajpayee. On the other hand, Soha Ali Khan last featured in series Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, reports NDTV.

