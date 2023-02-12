Hilary Duff says she wants to ‘collect’ all ‘HIMYM’ for ‘HIMYF’ appearances

Hilary Duff is rooting for How I Met Your Mother cast members to make an appearance in the spin-off series How I Met Your Father.

After Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris reprised their roles as Robin and Barney in the series, Duff revealed what she has in store for the series.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer and actress, 35, gushed about working with NPH.

“I was really nervous to work with Neil Patrick Harris. He’s just such a stud. He’s legendary,” she said.

“Everything he does is, if he’s hosting something or he’s got a TV show on the air or he’s doing Broadway, he’s just fantastic. And so the fact that he said yes made us really excited,” added Duff.

In the end, she disclosed her plans to have them all on, “And obviously, our goal is to hopefully collect them all.”

She noted that she was the only new cast member to work with Harris, 49, when he made a brief cameo in the recent season 2 premiere. “I took him all for myself,” Duff joked.

HIMYF creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have previously teased that they would be bringing on the OG cast on the spinoff.

“Whenever we talk about bringing back a member of the original crew, you want it to serve two purposes: You want to give some tidbits about what is going on in their lives, where they've landed and where they’re at,” Aptaker told TVLine.

“But it’s also about how they impact the How I Met Your Father story, and how they send one of our characters in a new, unexpected direction.”