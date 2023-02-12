King Charles needs to ‘care more’ for Britan than Prince Harry

File Footage

King Charles has been urged to consider what the people of Britain want for his Coronation, and not let familial bonds pressure him into inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Royal author, Allison Pearson, in his most recent piece for the New Zealand Herald.

Pearson wrote, “Charles should be more worried about the feelings of the British people than he appears to be. Most of us think that the Sussexes have behaved appallingly.”

“The damage they have dealt to the UK’s reputation in the US with their now oddly-muted accusations of ‘racism’ is incalculable. Selling your own grandmother is supposed to be an example of unthinkable ruthlessness, not a business proposition, but Harry did it anyway.”

“On no account do we want to see him and Madam made welcome on a landmark date in our country’s history. The idea is repellent. I’d certainly be among the thousands booing them if they had the nerve to show up.”