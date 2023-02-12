 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Louis 'treats' King Charles III just like 'any other grandpa'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Prince Louis treats King Charles III just like any other grandpa
Prince Louis 'treats' King Charles III just like 'any other grandpa'

King Charles III’s bond with his grandchildren was recently analysed by a body language expert, Judi James.

The expert noted that the new monarch seems to be a doting grandfather to all the kids except one of his grandkids who brings out his fun side.

Judi told Express.co.uk: "Like most grandparents, Charles probably dotes on all his grandchildren, even the ones he doesn’t get to see."

She added that King Charles seems to give the most open "affection" to one “particular” grandchild.

The expert further explained: "Louis seems to have been named after Charles’s much-adored uncle Louis Mountbatten but he seems to have inherited his cheeky, spontaneously playful and affectionate traits from his own uncle, Harry."

Other than, Prince Louis, only Zara Tindall receives Charles’ public display of affection.

“Zara Tindall has always been relaxed and hugely demonstrative with uncle Charles in public and Charles clearly adores being on the receiving end of her hugs and very affectionate displays,” she added.

"Louis looks like the other member of the family that treats Charles just like any other grandpa, no matter who and how many cameras are watching.

"As a result, both Zara and Louis bring out some of the best body languages in Charles, with Louis, in particular, able to give the King the gift of looking openly affectionate and more down-to-earth than normal,” the expert added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle implies ‘high levels’ of bonding with UK despite attacks

Meghan Markle implies ‘high levels’ of bonding with UK despite attacks
Young brands in vogue at New York Fashion Week

Young brands in vogue at New York Fashion Week
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to announce they are expecting third child on Valentine’s Day?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to announce they are expecting third child on Valentine’s Day?
Khloé Kardashian celebrates the ‘whole tribe’ in new tribute post

Khloé Kardashian celebrates the ‘whole tribe’ in new tribute post
Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event

Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine’s Day plan revealed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Valentine’s Day plan revealed
Harry Styles gives a shout-out to One Direction during 2023 BRIT acceptance speech

Harry Styles gives a shout-out to One Direction during 2023 BRIT acceptance speech
Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’

Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’
Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider

Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider
Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party
List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards

List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards
Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation

Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation