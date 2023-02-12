 
'The Apprentice' star Reece Donnelly: 'I would choose health over wealth any day'

'The Apprentice' star Reece Donnelly: 'I would choose health over wealth any day'

The Apprentice star Reece Donnell opened up on being forced to quit the show over health issues.

"As you know, Reece wasn't able to take part in the task and has subsequently left the process," Lord Alan Sugar told the candidates after their Dubai business trip.

The 26-year-old reflected on his decision on BBC Scotland's The Edit, "Unfortunately, I had to leave the process due to health issues. I know there is a million and one media speculation and stories running around, and I just want to make that clear.

"Sometimes you just need to listen to your body is all I have got to say on it and the show is tough.

"For me, who is such a go-getter, it was one of the hardest choices I have ever had to make but it is a choice that I stand by now. Nine months later, I'm all good, and I'm here."

Reece added that he had a "great time" on The Apprentice but emphasized, "choose health over wealth any day."

