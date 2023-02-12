 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Paul Rudd came up with 'Ant-Man 2': Marvel chief Kevin Feige

Marvel chief Kevin Feige opened up on upcoming Paul Rudd-starrer Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

According to The Digital Spy, the studio chief revealed the Ant-Man star idea to explore the character further, "We first saw it in the first Ant-Man film, and I was sort of reminded recently that this was an idea that Paul had early on before we started filming the first Ant-Man film - to what if we explore this, you know, quantum mechanics.

"Things act very differently at the quantum level, and Paul was talking about the amount of storytelling and imagination and fun that you could have there."

The 49-year-old further explained, "The first Ant-Man movie was mainly about meeting the characters and the origin story, of course, but at the very end of that, we got a taste of it, and that is what led to where we took it in [Avengers] Endgame.

"It is a place that is on the subatomic level where space and time act differently, and that allowed us to time-travel at Scott Lang's suggestion in Endgame, and it allowed us to have this entire manic quantumness in this film, where we go to a point where only Janet [van Dyne, played by Michelle Pfeiffer] had ever seen before."

