Sunday Feb 12 2023
Rihanna’s dad gushes over daughter’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Rihanna’s old man, Ronald Fenty, felt like a proud dad as he gushed to Page Six about daughter’s much-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday, 12 February 2023.

“Everybody is saying that football is just opening up for her — it’s the Rihanna show,” Ronald Fenty, told the outlet. “It’s the moment that everybody has been waiting for.”

While Ronald, 69, doesn’t have tickets to the Super Bowl, he was set to fly from his home country of Barbados to Las Vegas on Friday. “We’re going to the after-party,” Ronald said. “We don’t have tickets for the show,.”

Ronald shared he planned to make Winnebago his home for the next few days with two friends. “The hotels are sold out at outrageous prices,” said Ronald. “Oh my gosh, they’re like $1,600 a night!”

According to the outlet, the singer, 34, herself is staying at a private home in Paradise Hills, Arizona.

The upcoming Super Bowl halftime perfomance will be the Umbrella singer's first perfomance since 2018.

