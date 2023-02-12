 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Reuters

Google cautions against 'hallucinating' chatbots, report says

By
Reuters

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023.— Reuters
OpenAI and ChatGPT logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 3, 2023.— Reuters

BERLIN: The boss of Google's search engine warned against the pitfalls of artificial intelligence in chatbots in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, as Google parent company Alphabet battles to compete with blockbuster app ChatGPT.

"This kind of artificial intelligence we're talking about right now can sometimes lead to something we call hallucination," Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search, told Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

"This then expresses itself in such a way that a machine provides a convincing but completely made-up answer," Raghavan said in comments published in German. One of the fundamental tasks, he added, was keeping this to a minimum.

Google has been on the back foot after OpenAI, a startup Microsoft is backing with around $10 billion, in November introduced ChatGPT, which has since wowed users with its strikingly human-like responses to user queries.

Alphabet introduced Bard, its own chatbot, earlier this week, but the software shared inaccurate information in a promotional video in a gaffe that cost the company $100 billion in market value on Wednesday.

Alphabet, which is still conducting user testing on Bard, has not yet indicated when the app could go public.

"We obviously feel the urgency, but we also feel the great responsibility," Raghavan said. "We certainly don't want to mislead the public."

More From Sci-Tech:

What does ChatGPT know about top Pakistani politicians?

What does ChatGPT know about top Pakistani politicians?
Much-anticipated WhatsApp feature under development

Much-anticipated WhatsApp feature under development

Croatian restaurant offers one pot menu cooked by robotic chef

Croatian restaurant offers one pot menu cooked by robotic chef
Is ChatGPT coming for doctors next?

Is ChatGPT coming for doctors next?
WhatsApp announces much-awaited feature for users

WhatsApp announces much-awaited feature for users

Here's how to try Microsoft's new AI-powered Bing

Here's how to try Microsoft's new AI-powered Bing
ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms: JPMorgan

ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms: JPMorgan
SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch

SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch
SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch

SpaceX test-fires Starship booster in milestone for debut orbital launch
Google BARD demo fail: Did Microsoft make Google 'dance'?

Google BARD demo fail: Did Microsoft make Google 'dance'?
Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks

Twitter access restored in Turkey after talks
Explainer — Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google's AI chatbot?

Explainer — Bard vs ChatGPT: What do we know about Google's AI chatbot?