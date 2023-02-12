King Charles' approach to Meghan Markle ‘looks like a bad bet’

File Footage

King Charles has just been urged to stay ‘at the top of his game’ and ‘play smart’ in matters pertaining to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Autumn Brewington, a writer for the Washington Post made this admission.

He believes, “If the royals — or their advisers — were smart, they would seek peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

This is mainly because Mr Brewington feels it ‘a dangerous move’ to expect the public to ‘tire’ of the Sussexes.

“The palace has been hoping the public will tire of Harry and Meghan and that the media will move on. But counting on the old rules to apply in 2023 looks like a bad bet,” Mr Brewington even warned in his piece.

This comes in light of how the Royal Family’s mystique depends on the ‘optics’ they generate, and the exclusion of a mixed race daughter-in-law, amidst Australia’s shift to include indigenous inhabitants on its $5, could be the final nail in a coffin.

For those unversed, the $5 note is currently, the only one in circulation that features the reigning monarch, among all their bank notes.