 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles' approach to Meghan Markle ‘looks like a bad bet’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

File Footage

King Charles has just been urged to stay ‘at the top of his game’ and ‘play smart’ in matters pertaining to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Autumn Brewington, a writer for the Washington Post made this admission.

He believes, “If the royals — or their advisers — were smart, they would seek peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

This is mainly because Mr Brewington feels it ‘a dangerous move’ to expect the public to ‘tire’ of the Sussexes.

“The palace has been hoping the public will tire of Harry and Meghan and that the media will move on. But counting on the old rules to apply in 2023 looks like a bad bet,” Mr Brewington even warned in his piece.

This comes in light of how the Royal Family’s mystique depends on the ‘optics’ they generate, and the exclusion of a mixed race daughter-in-law, amidst Australia’s shift to include indigenous inhabitants on its $5, could be the final nail in a coffin.

For those unversed, the $5 note is currently, the only one in circulation that features the reigning monarch, among all their bank notes.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show
Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages
Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura

Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura
Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards

Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family
Watch: Penn Badgely confronts his Netflix ‘You’ character in hilarious video

Watch: Penn Badgely confronts his Netflix ‘You’ character in hilarious video
Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism

Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism
Proenza Schouler presents low-key, functional collection at New York Fashion Week

Proenza Schouler presents low-key, functional collection at New York Fashion Week
Why is Prince Harry ‘not called out for dehumanizing’ people?

Why is Prince Harry ‘not called out for dehumanizing’ people?
Prince Harry’s presence an ‘embarrassing ordeal’ for Prince William

Prince Harry’s presence an ‘embarrassing ordeal’ for Prince William
Rihanna’s dad gushes over daughter’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna’s dad gushes over daughter’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show
Ryan Phillippe opens up about the possibility of his kids’ future in acting

Ryan Phillippe opens up about the possibility of his kids’ future in acting