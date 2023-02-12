 
Prince Harry’s presence an ‘embarrassing ordeal’ for Prince William

Experts warn Prince William has ‘had enough’ and can no longer tolerate Prince Harry

Royal author, Allison Pearson, in his most recent piece for the New Zealand Herald.

Pearson wrote, “Just imagine how the Waleses must be feeling. William inspired by his grandmother’s steadfast example. Kate providing emotional intelligence and high glamour – witness her firecracker appearance in a red trouser suit on Monday night. Both are clearly doing their level best to help steer the Windsor ship through uncharted, post-Elizabethan waters.”

“Yet, now, they face the already daunting prospect of the Coronation being turned into a nerve-racking and embarrassing ordeal by the presence of Prince Harry and his wife.”

