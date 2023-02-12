Meghan Markle to turn ‘solemn religious ceremony’ into ‘new Netflix content’

 
Prince Harry has just come under fire for reportedly wanting to turn King Charles’ “solemn religious ceremony” into potential content for a brand-new Netflix show.

Royal author, Allison Pearson, in his most recent piece for the New Zealand Herald.

Pearson wrote, “We are told Justin Welby may be authorized to offer sweeteners – a prominent position in the Abbey (at the Queen’s funeral, Meghan and Harry were relegated to the cheap seats in the second row; some of us wouldn’t have let them in at all), an informal assurance that Harry can keep his titles as an inducement to attend.”

“And what then? What if the petulant pair from Montecito are persuaded by the Archbishop to park their commercialised contempt for the Royal family for a day? What if they do deign to turn up to witness that most solemn religious ceremony whereby our sovereign is publicly anointed under a transparent canopy? Or ‘new Netflix content’ as it will shortly be known, once Meghan has called her agent.”

