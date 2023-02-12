 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Prince Harry’s bond ‘worse than’ Cain and Abel’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been warned about his rift with Prince William and how it makes the Biblical battle between brothers “Cain and Abel look like Groucho and Harpo.”

Royal author, Allison Pearson, in his most recent piece for the New Zealand Herald.

Pearson wrote, “It is a deeply uncomfortable prospect. Relations between the royal brothers are currently so bad they make Cain and Abel look like Groucho and Harpo.”

“In his memoir Spare, ‘Harold’ hurled insults at his elder brother, disclosing details of sibling spats which should have remained private.”

“If Harry sits in a pew at the Abbey, just a few places along from William, how many minds will stray to the account of ‘Willy’ grabbing his brother by the collar and knocking him to the floor? Why should the Prince of Wales, who has every right to be furious, be forced to put on a good front for the sake of a fondly weak father and a disloyal, obnoxious sibling?”

“And what of the insults in the book to ‘unfriendly’ Kate and Camilla, who ‘sacrificed me on her personal PR altar’, according to Harry. The Queen Consort is too much of a brick to throw a spanner in the works, but she would be well within her rights to tell Charles, ‘OK, darling, you go ahead and invite Harry to your Coronation, but I’ll be washing my hair’.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William

Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William
Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry

Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry
Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show
Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages
Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura

Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura
Prince Harry to reduce King Charles, Prince William into a ‘tawdry drama’

Prince Harry to reduce King Charles, Prince William into a ‘tawdry drama’
Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards

Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family
Watch: Penn Badgely confronts his Netflix ‘You’ character in hilarious video

Watch: Penn Badgely confronts his Netflix ‘You’ character in hilarious video
Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism

Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism
Proenza Schouler presents low-key, functional collection at New York Fashion Week

Proenza Schouler presents low-key, functional collection at New York Fashion Week
Why is Prince Harry ‘not called out for dehumanizing’ people?

Why is Prince Harry ‘not called out for dehumanizing’ people?