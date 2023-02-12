 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
AFP

Proenza Schouler presents low-key, functional collection at New York Fashion Week

By
AFP

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Proenza Schouler presents low-key, functional collection at New York Fashion Week
Proenza Schouler presents low-key, functional collection at New York Fashion Week

New York: US fashion label Proenza Schouler on Saturday presented a low-key, functional collection, without its past conceptual showiness, as the brand marks its 20th anniversary at New York Fashion Week.

This year, designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough said they broke with their typical creative process.

Most often, "we get wrapped up in like a narrative or a theme or a vibe," Hernandez said after Saturday´s show.

"This season... we started with literally headshots of the women in our lives that we look up to and respect on a personal level, on a stylistic level."

Those women included American actor Chloe Sevigny, who opened the show on Saturday wearing a suit and a long skirt of leather, a material used prominently in the collection.

Long an avant-garde and conceptual label, Proenza Schouler has evolved in recent years to build a more pragmatic wardrobe. This fall and winter 2023 collection appears to be a culmination of that trend.

"We´re tired of all this fantasy, and like, Instagram clothes," Hernandez said.

The collection -- clothing with character but less swagger -- includes several relatively classic pantsuits and many below-the-knee skirts, accentuated with high boots, often in leather.

Still, Proenza has not abandoned sophistication.

Fluid dresses opened in multicolored petals as models walked the runway.

One bright yellow suit featured a wide collar that stretched past the shoulder, while the flap of an asymmetrical dress fell along an arm.

The designers displayed that they know, with a light touch, how to transform a silhouette with subtlety.

The 20th-anniversary collection opened "a new chapter for us," McCollough said. "It´s like the beginning of something else. Something maybe more adult. We´ve grown up in front of all of you guys. It´s time to grow up and be an adult."

He said Proenza´s new way of conceiving their clothes was appealing and freeing.

"Sometimes theme can be nice, and that you have a device to kind of tap into. But it´s also freeing to just get rid of it altogether," McCollough said.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show
Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages
Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura

Goya Awards pay tribute to late Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura
Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards

Juliette Binoche honoured at Spanish Goya film awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family
Watch: Penn Badgely confronts his Netflix ‘You’ character in hilarious video

Watch: Penn Badgely confronts his Netflix ‘You’ character in hilarious video
Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism

Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism
Why is Prince Harry ‘not called out for dehumanizing’ people?

Why is Prince Harry ‘not called out for dehumanizing’ people?
Prince Harry’s presence an ‘embarrassing ordeal’ for Prince William

Prince Harry’s presence an ‘embarrassing ordeal’ for Prince William
King Charles' approach to Meghan Markle ‘looks like a bad bet’

King Charles' approach to Meghan Markle ‘looks like a bad bet’
Rihanna’s dad gushes over daughter’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna’s dad gushes over daughter’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show
Ryan Phillippe opens up about the possibility of his kids’ future in acting

Ryan Phillippe opens up about the possibility of his kids’ future in acting