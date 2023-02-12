 
Sunday Feb 12 2023
Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Kate Middleton appears to have 'grown in confidence' despite Harry, Meghan criticism

Kate Middleton was bashed for not being a 'hugger' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle however her visit to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall proved them the couple wrong.

A body language expert Judi James dished on the new Princess of Wales’ gestures as she embraced her fans with warmth.

She told Express.co.uk: “Kate has always been undeniably charismatic but it has tended to be a more passive, regal form of charisma.”

“Recently though she seems to have grown in confidence and notched up in terms of her body language rituals on visits and appearances,” Judi added.

“Kate is no longer waiting for the fans to ask for touches, handshakes, and hugs — she is prompting them in a way that suggests very high levels of not just confidence, but the type of relationship optimism that suggests she has finally realized her own popularity with the public,” the body language expert explained.

The expert added, “It looks like a mutual-adoration here as Kate is tactile and actively affectionate.”

