Sunday Feb 12 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sincere advice over ties with royal family

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Royal expert Afua Hagan has shared a sincere advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their ties with the royal family, saying it’s vital for the couple to bury the hatchet and “get on with their lives.”

Experts have also disclosed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle new strategy for the royal family, and believe that the California-based couple are set to take a new course and stop making damaging claims against the Firm.

The Daily Express, quoting the experts, reported that Archie and Lilibet’s doting parents are expected to stop publicly trashing the royal family.

Meghan and Harry are set to focus on their future by carving out new projects.

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare, released on January 10, is said to be the last ‘look-back projects’ as he had said in an interview with ITV that “now we can focus on looking forward, and I’m excited about that”.

Royal expert Afua Hagan told Daily Express Meghan and Harry will shift towards projects that will be “less about what happened to them before”

Hagan went on to say there will not be any need to talk about the royal family in the way they’ve done so in the past.

“They can’t keep going over and over and over the past forever. It’s just going to be painful,” Hagan said.

She also advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that it’s vital for the couple to bury the hatchet and “get on with their lives.”

