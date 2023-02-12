 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' reaches closer to collect INR 900 crore globally

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Pathaan might notice a higher jump on Sunday and on Valentines Day, predicts Trade experts
'Pathaan' might notice a higher jump on Sunday and on Valentine's Day, predicts Trade experts

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster film Pathaan continues to set the theatres on fire as it inches closer to the mark of INR 900 crore globally.

It is only been 18 days to the release of Siddharth Anand’s directorial film, it has broken all records globally. Pathaan is now inching even closer to INR 1000 crore.

The magnum opus is soon going to hit the mark of 4 million in UK. Meanwhile in the Gulf, the film currently stands at $12.6 million. The overall global collection of Pathaan is recorded to be the highest one as compared to any Hindi Film.

On the other hand, the action-thriller has collected 454.25 crore domestically and it looks like it is not stopping anytime soon.

Pathaan has broken the record of super hit film Baahubali and Dangal that collected INR 802 crore and INR 702 crore respectively.

According to ETimes reports, trade experts are predicting that Pathaan might notice a higher jump on Sunday and on the Valentine’s Day. It can easily cross INR 500 crore in India.

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor calls 'DDLJ' as 'defining film of his generation'

Ranbir Kapoor calls 'DDLJ' as 'defining film of his generation'
Javed Akhtar talks about his excessive drinking habit in the past

Javed Akhtar talks about his excessive drinking habit in the past
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas perform on 'Humsaye Maa Jaye' at PLF 2023

Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas perform on 'Humsaye Maa Jaye' at PLF 2023
Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha, Sharmila Tagore get together for scrumptious meal

Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha, Sharmila Tagore get together for scrumptious meal
Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15 years of togetherness

Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15 years of togetherness
Suniel Shetty says 'Raju, Shyam aur Babu Bhaiyaa ki bina Hera Pheri nahi'

Suniel Shetty says 'Raju, Shyam aur Babu Bhaiyaa ki bina Hera Pheri nahi'
Shah Rukh Khan faces difficulty in choosing between 'Pathaan-DDLJ': 'Competition is killing me'

Shah Rukh Khan faces difficulty in choosing between 'Pathaan-DDLJ': 'Competition is killing me'
Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan join hands for romance number

Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan join hands for romance number

Shah Rukh Khan praises Siddharth Anand for knowing action genre better than anyone else

Shah Rukh Khan praises Siddharth Anand for knowing action genre better than anyone else

Revathy kept story of 'Salaam Venky' in her heart for fifteen years

Revathy kept story of 'Salaam Venky' in her heart for fifteen years

Javed Akhtar reveals how Rajesh Khanna helped him in earning more money

Javed Akhtar reveals how Rajesh Khanna helped him in earning more money

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani shares glimpse of his performance from Sangeet

Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani shares glimpse of his performance from Sangeet