Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' reaches closer to collect INR 900 crore globally

'Pathaan' might notice a higher jump on Sunday and on Valentine's Day, predicts Trade experts

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster film Pathaan continues to set the theatres on fire as it inches closer to the mark of INR 900 crore globally.

It is only been 18 days to the release of Siddharth Anand’s directorial film, it has broken all records globally. Pathaan is now inching even closer to INR 1000 crore.

The magnum opus is soon going to hit the mark of 4 million in UK. Meanwhile in the Gulf, the film currently stands at $12.6 million. The overall global collection of Pathaan is recorded to be the highest one as compared to any Hindi Film.

On the other hand, the action-thriller has collected 454.25 crore domestically and it looks like it is not stopping anytime soon.

Pathaan has broken the record of super hit film Baahubali and Dangal that collected INR 802 crore and INR 702 crore respectively.

According to ETimes reports, trade experts are predicting that Pathaan might notice a higher jump on Sunday and on the Valentine’s Day. It can easily cross INR 500 crore in India.