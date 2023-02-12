 
Sunday Feb 12 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry to reduce King Charles, Prince William into a ‘tawdry drama’

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

King Charles has just been issued a final warning against accepting Prince Harry for the Coronation because he will turn everything into nothing more than a “tawdry family drama.”

Royal author, Allison Pearson, in his most recent piece for the New Zealand Herald.

Pearson wrote, “Is that really what our King wants at his Coronation? I bet it’s not what a smarting Prince and Princess of Wales want. (William is said, with justification, to be concerned his brother will pull some “stunt”.)”

“It’s certainly not what the British people want. In fact, there is a real worry that we will think a lot less of our new monarch should he be seen to capitulate to an ungrateful couple who have insulted both our country and the institution Charles now embodies.”

“By all means invite Harry and Meghan to a private celebration, but don’t allow them to turn a solemn occasion into a tawdry family drama. Sacred anointing with holy oil or a bar of daytime soap? The King must choose, and choose wisely.”

