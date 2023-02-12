Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry

King Charles III is smartly skipping comments and questions about the current situation with his younger son Prince Harry who's living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and kids Archie and Lilibet.



Speculations are intensifying whether the Duke of Sussex would attend his father Charles's Coronation or not, the ceremony is due to take place in May.

During the Britain's new monarch's recent visit to the University of East London's Stratford Campus, one attendee shouted "Can you bring back Harry?"



Charles, who's shunning harry since the release of the Duke's memoir, has one reply to all those who are curious about the return of the to the UK. The 74-year-old King keeps mum and just laughs to skip the questions about his feud with the son.

After initially not hearing what had been said, the King moved closer to engage with the member of the public. "Who?" he asked, to which the man responded: "Harry, can you bring back Harry?".

Charles, perhaps unexpectedly, burst into laughter before carrying on greeting other members of the crowd. There was a touch awkwardness to his response and it sadly reflected the increasing separation between the two.