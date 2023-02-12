 
Showbiz
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani hosts grand wedding reception, Alia Bhatt arrives in stunning saree

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finale, Alia Bhatt arrives in stunning saree
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani finale, Alia Bhatt arrives in stunning saree

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on Tuesday in Rajasthan. 

They have hosted a wedding reception which is so far star studded. Alia Bhatt shows up wearing a stunning light colored saree with minimal makeup look.

Kiara decided to wear a white and black gown with an elaborate three layered necklace, whereas Sidharth chose to wear a black dinner suit with glittery coat. Alia also chose to sparkle with a glittery beige saree.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding was an intimate affair. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were invited who later shared their looks from the wedding. Kiara opted for pink colored bridal dress for her wedding while Sidharth opted for a royal look with a safa. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' reaches closer to collect INR 900 crore globally

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' reaches closer to collect INR 900 crore globally
Ranbir Kapoor calls 'DDLJ' as 'defining film of his generation'

Ranbir Kapoor calls 'DDLJ' as 'defining film of his generation'
Javed Akhtar talks about his excessive drinking habit in the past

Javed Akhtar talks about his excessive drinking habit in the past
Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas perform on 'Humsaye Maa Jaye' at PLF 2023

Bushra Ansari, Asma Abbas perform on 'Humsaye Maa Jaye' at PLF 2023
Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha, Sharmila Tagore get together for scrumptious meal

Kareena Kapoor, Saif, Soha, Sharmila Tagore get together for scrumptious meal
Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15 years of togetherness

Sanjay Dutt wishes wife Maanayata 15 years of togetherness
Suniel Shetty says 'Raju, Shyam aur Babu Bhaiyaa ki bina Hera Pheri nahi'

Suniel Shetty says 'Raju, Shyam aur Babu Bhaiyaa ki bina Hera Pheri nahi'
Shah Rukh Khan faces difficulty in choosing between 'Pathaan-DDLJ': 'Competition is killing me'

Shah Rukh Khan faces difficulty in choosing between 'Pathaan-DDLJ': 'Competition is killing me'
Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan join hands for romance number

Himesh Reshammiya and Salman Khan join hands for romance number

Shah Rukh Khan praises Siddharth Anand for knowing action genre better than anyone else

Shah Rukh Khan praises Siddharth Anand for knowing action genre better than anyone else

Revathy kept story of 'Salaam Venky' in her heart for fifteen years

Revathy kept story of 'Salaam Venky' in her heart for fifteen years

Javed Akhtar reveals how Rajesh Khanna helped him in earning more money

Javed Akhtar reveals how Rajesh Khanna helped him in earning more money