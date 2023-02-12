Pete Davidson spotted getting cozy with new flame Chase Sui ahead of Valentine's Day

 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Pete Davidson spotted getting cozy with new flame Chase Sui ahead of Valentines Day

Comedian Pete Davidson and actress Chase Sui Wonders were caught on camera while getting cozy during a hockey game in New York this weekend.

The Hollywood's new lovebirds appeared taking their rumoured relationship to a new heights as they were seen cheering on their favourite team at Madison Square Garden Friday night.

Wonders, 26, looked smashing in puffer jacket teaming it with a black cap, while the former SNL comedian looked dapper in a gray hoodie.

"The Bodies Bodies Bodies" costars were first seen together when they were photographed sitting in a Brooklyn restaurant in January.

Their latest date has fueled the speculations about their future relationship as the pair appeared holding hands in a romantic way during their latest outing.

In another photo shared by some media outlets, Wonders was seen wrapping her arm around the American stand-up comedian's shoulders. the two later reportedly locked lips before leaving the venue.

"Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun. It doesn't seem like a long-term thing though," a source close to Davidson has told PEOPLE.

