 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Megan Fox removes traces of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly from Instagram: Hints at break up with a cryptic post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Megan Fox removes traces of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly from Instagram: Hints at break up with a cryptic post

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemed to have called it quits.

On Saturday, February 11, Megan deleted all images and videos of Machine Gun Kelly and shared a cryptic post on "dishonesty."

According to Daily Mail, Megan, 36, posted a video on Instagram where she appeared to be burning a letter and a bag by throwing them in a bonfire.

Megan has also started following Eminem, one of the three people she is following including Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet.

The actress also posted a strip of sultry pictures which also included a male friend and captioned the post, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath."

The caption is actually lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me, about her husband Jay Z's own affair.

The couple was seen together mere hours before her shock post at Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona.



More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck brings camera gear to film kids skate as Jennifer Lopez watches from the corner

Ben Affleck brings camera gear to film kids skate as Jennifer Lopez watches from the corner
Kim Kardashian still feels about Kanye West, shares a message for him?

Kim Kardashian still feels about Kanye West, shares a message for him?
Bryan Cranston says 'There's Some Physical Resemblance' with Willie Nelson for a biopic

Bryan Cranston says 'There's Some Physical Resemblance' with Willie Nelson for a biopic
BTS Jungkook shows off long fringes at gym: Fans get excited

BTS Jungkook shows off long fringes at gym: Fans get excited
Pete Davidson spotted getting cozy with new flame Chase Sui ahead of Valentine's Day

Pete Davidson spotted getting cozy with new flame Chase Sui ahead of Valentine's Day
'RiRi, I love you so much': DJ Khaled gives special shout-out to Rihanna for Super Bowl show

'RiRi, I love you so much': DJ Khaled gives special shout-out to Rihanna for Super Bowl show
Future Queen Kate Middleton wants to change monarchy?

Future Queen Kate Middleton wants to change monarchy?
Prince Harry's latest move exposes his 'hypocrisy'?

Prince Harry's latest move exposes his 'hypocrisy'?
Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William

Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William
Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry

Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry
Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show

Rihanna reveals the ‘hardest part’ of upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show
Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages

Jemima Goldsmith gets candid about her view on arranged marriages