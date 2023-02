Megan Fox removes traces of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly from Instagram: Hints at break up with a cryptic post

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seemed to have called it quits.

On Saturday, February 11, Megan deleted all images and videos of Machine Gun Kelly and shared a cryptic post on "dishonesty."

According to Daily Mail, Megan, 36, posted a video on Instagram where she appeared to be burning a letter and a bag by throwing them in a bonfire.

Megan has also started following Eminem, one of the three people she is following including Harry Styles and Timothee Chalamet.

The actress also posted a strip of sultry pictures which also included a male friend and captioned the post, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath."

The caption is actually lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 track, Pray You Catch Me, about her husband Jay Z's own affair.

The couple was seen together mere hours before her shock post at Drake's Super Bowl party in Scottsdale, Arizona.