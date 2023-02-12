Ben Affleck brings camera gear to film kids skate as Jennifer Lopez watches from the corner

Sunday Feb 12, 2023
Ben Affleck brought on his professional camera gear to film kids skate while Jennifer Lopez watched from the corner.
On Saturday, February 12, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spent a fun weekend with their children.
Including the Grammy winner's 14-year-old twins Emme and Max from ex-husband Marc Anthony and the leading actor's three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.
As per Daily Mail, Lopez stood there watching, in a bohemian sundress with an oversized coat, as Seraphina and Max were being filmed by Affleck.
The famous celebrity couple's quiet family time comes after their meme-filled Grammy week.