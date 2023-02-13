 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

'Love Island' alums Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti claim they 'don't need to prove' relationship 'to anyone'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Love Island alums Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti claim they dont need to prove relationship to anyone

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti address claims that their relationship is a "showmance."

In an interview with The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, Davide said, "Those who have seen us in real life cannot believe anyone would think we are fake."

Ekin-Su nodded in agreement with her beau and said, "Our relationship is between two people, not the world."

The Dancing on Ice star added, "We don't need to prove to anyone that we are real. I believe the less you show on social media, the healthier the relationship is."

As per Daily Mail, the couple who won the 2022 ITV2 dating show and now have their own travel show, agreed that not everything should be shared on social media as "things get messy."

The couple's candid interview comes after Ekin-Su recently slammed a TikTok star Max Balegde, who claimed that "a prominent UK couple' are faking their relationship."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix shops limited series 'Ripley' from Showtime Networks

Netflix shops limited series 'Ripley' from Showtime Networks
Ben Affleck brings camera gear to film kids skate as Jennifer Lopez watches from the corner

Ben Affleck brings camera gear to film kids skate as Jennifer Lopez watches from the corner
Megan Fox removes traces of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly from Instagram: Hints at break up with a cryptic post

Megan Fox removes traces of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly from Instagram: Hints at break up with a cryptic post
Kim Kardashian still feels about Kanye West, shares a message for him?

Kim Kardashian still feels about Kanye West, shares a message for him?
Bryan Cranston says 'There's Some Physical Resemblance' with Willie Nelson for a biopic

Bryan Cranston says 'There's Some Physical Resemblance' with Willie Nelson for a biopic
BTS Jungkook shows off long fringes at gym: Fans get excited

BTS Jungkook shows off long fringes at gym: Fans get excited
Pete Davidson spotted getting cozy with new flame Chase Sui ahead of Valentine's Day

Pete Davidson spotted getting cozy with new flame Chase Sui ahead of Valentine's Day
'RiRi, I love you so much': DJ Khaled gives special shout-out to Rihanna for Super Bowl show

'RiRi, I love you so much': DJ Khaled gives special shout-out to Rihanna for Super Bowl show
Future Queen Kate Middleton wants to change monarchy?

Future Queen Kate Middleton wants to change monarchy?
Prince Harry's latest move exposes his 'hypocrisy'?

Prince Harry's latest move exposes his 'hypocrisy'?
Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William

Prince Harry slammed for dragging Queen's sister Princess Margaret into his war with William
Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry

Kings Charles has a witty reply to all questions and comments about Prince Harry