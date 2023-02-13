 
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

'Titanic' passes 'Avatar: The Way of Water' to become 3rd highest grossing film of all time again

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Titanic passes Avatar: The Way of Water to become 3rd highest grossing film of all time again

James Cameron's 'Titanic' has now passed ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to become the 3rd highest grossing film of all time again.

“Titanic” and “The Way of Water” rank as the third- and fourth-highest grossing movies in history with the former standing at $2.217 billion and latter currently at $2.213 billion.

“Titanic,” which returns to theaters in honor of its 25th anniversary, grossed $22.3 million at the global box office, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” added $25.8 million in its ninth weekend of release. 

"Avatar: The Way of Water" took in $25.3 million over the weekend to finish Sunday with a global cume of $2.214 billion. 

The Hollywood Report said, "The Way of Water would have achieved the milestone over Super Bowl weekend had it not been for the rerelease of Cameron's 1997 film Titanic, which grossed a tidy $22.3 million globally to up its total cume to $2.217 billion."

Prior to this weekend, Titanic‘s global gross stood at $2.194 billion in worldwide ticket sales. Now, it is only $30 million or so ahead of The Way of Water, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

