Prince Harry details ‘typical panic attack’ with girlfriend Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry is touching upon suffering a panic attack in 2014.



While preparing for his speech at Wembley Arena, the Duke of Sussex took himself back in time to the last instant he gave a speech at the stadium.

He writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “Walking onstage I suffered the typical panic attack. I made my way to the center, clenched my fists, spat out the speech. There were fourteen thousand young faces before me, gathered for We Day.”

Harry visited the arena alongside girlfriend Cressida Bonas: “I’d have been less nervous if I’d concentrated more on them, but I was having a proper Me Day, thinking about the last time I’d given a speech under this roof. Tenth anniversary of Mummy’s death. I’d been nervous then too. But not like this. I hurried off. Wiping the shine from my face, and staggering up to my seat to join Cress. She saw me and blanched. You OK? Yeah, yeah. But she knew. We watched the other speakers. That is, she watched, I tried to catch my breath.”