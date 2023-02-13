Prince Harry says relationship headlines with Cressida Bonas ‘felt like a plus’

Prince Harry is opening up about the time his relationship with girlfriend Cressida Bonas went public.



The duo visited Wembley Arena in March 2014 to mark We Day when the paparazzi captured their images and hit the headlines.

Recalling the incident, Prince Harry writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “The next morning our photo was in all the papers and splashed online. Someone tipped off the royal correspondents to where we were sitting, and at long last we were outed. After nearly two years of secretly dating, we were revealed to be a couple. Odd, we said, that it should be such big news.”

“We’d been photographed before, skiing in Verbier. But these photos landed differently, maybe because this was the first time she’d joined me at a royal engagement. As a result, we became less clandestine, and that felt like a plus,” Harry recalls.

The Duke of Sussex and Cressida parted ways a few months later the same year.