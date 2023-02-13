 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry says relationship headlines with Cressida Bonas ‘felt like a plus’

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about the time his relationship with girlfriend Cressida Bonas went public.

The duo visited Wembley Arena in March 2014 to mark We Day when the paparazzi captured their images and hit the headlines.

Recalling the incident, Prince Harry writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “The next morning our photo was in all the papers and splashed online. Someone tipped off the royal correspondents to where we were sitting, and at long last we were outed. After nearly two years of secretly dating, we were revealed to be a couple. Odd, we said, that it should be such big news.”

“We’d been photographed before, skiing in Verbier. But these photos landed differently, maybe because this was the first time she’d joined me at a royal engagement. As a result, we became less clandestine, and that felt like a plus,” Harry recalls.

The Duke of Sussex and Cressida parted ways a few months later the same year.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth was left mortified at clothing mishap at Prince William and Kate's wedding

Queen Elizabeth was left mortified at clothing mishap at Prince William and Kate's wedding

Kate Middleton 'seeing off' Meghan Markle: 'Pushing her into background'

Kate Middleton 'seeing off' Meghan Markle: 'Pushing her into background'
Prince William was called ‘lazy’ because of King Charles restrictions: Harry

Prince William was called ‘lazy’ because of King Charles restrictions: Harry
Prince Harry faced ‘existential crises’ after leaving ‘army’ for Royal life

Prince Harry faced ‘existential crises’ after leaving ‘army’ for Royal life
Prince Harry recalls ‘first time’ a girlfriend asked about Princess Diana: ‘Unique’

Prince Harry recalls ‘first time’ a girlfriend asked about Princess Diana: ‘Unique’
DJ Jax Jones reveals Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are his fans

DJ Jax Jones reveals Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are his fans

Prince Harry details ‘typical panic attack’ with girlfriend Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry details ‘typical panic attack’ with girlfriend Cressida Bonas
Prince Andrew about to make a move to return to royal life

Prince Andrew about to make a move to return to royal life

'Titanic' passes 'Avatar: The Way of Water' to become 3rd highest grossing film of all time again

'Titanic' passes 'Avatar: The Way of Water' to become 3rd highest grossing film of all time again
Eminem stunt double Ryan Shepard dies after road accident

Eminem stunt double Ryan Shepard dies after road accident

Kaia Gerber shows off her model legs in a stroll with beau Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber shows off her model legs in a stroll with beau Austin Butler
'Love Island' alums Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti claim they 'don't need to prove' relationship 'to anyone'

'Love Island' alums Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti claim they 'don't need to prove' relationship 'to anyone'