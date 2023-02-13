 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry faced ‘existential crises’ after leaving ‘army’ for Royal life

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Prince Harry is revisiting his decision to quit the British Army in 2015.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare’, notes how he struggled with announcing the decision to his admirers.

He pens: “I informed the Palace that I’d be leaving the Army. Elf and I worked on the public announcement; it was hard to get the wording just right, to explain it to the public, maybe because I was having trouble explaining it to myself. In hindsight I see that it was a hard decision to explain because it wasn’t a decision at all. It was just time.”

The father-of-two however recalls being unsure about his future.

He continues: “But time for what, exactly, besides leaving the Army? From now on I’d be something I’d never been: a full-time royal. How would I even do that? And was that what I wanted to be? In a lifetime of existential crises, this was a bugger. Who are you when you can no longer be the thing you’ve always been, the thing you’ve trained to be? Then one day I thought I glimpsed the answer.”

