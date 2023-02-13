 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William was called ‘lazy’ because of King Charles restrictions: Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Prince Harry says Prince William was given names by the media for not doing justice to his Royal role.

The Duke of Sussex shares how his elder brother was called ‘Work-shy Wills’ and was branded ‘lazy’ for not doing enough public engagements.

Harry writes in memoir ‘Spare’: “The papers were awash with stories about Willy being lazy, and the press had taken to calling him ‘Work-shy Wills,’ which was obscene, grossly unfair, because he was busy having children and raising a family. (Kate was pregnant again.)”

Harry then goes on to blame their father, King Charles III, for not giving his children the limelight.

“Also, he was still beholden to Pa, who controlled the purse strings. He did as much as Pa wanted him to do, and sometimes that wasn’t much, because Pa and Camilla didn’t want Willy and Kate getting loads of publicity.”

