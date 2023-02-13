 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton 'seeing off' Meghan Markle: 'Pushing her into background'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Kate Middleton is smoothly driving Meghan Markle out of the picture.

The Princess of Wales is adamant about 'coming into her own' wants to make her mark in the Royal Family.

Expert Nicholas Owen tells Sky News Australia, Mr Owen said: "[Kate's] popularity is absolutely assured.

"She's got new advisors around her, particularly one lady.

"A real toughy is, a sort of, of one of her main assistants."

He added: "Beyond the exterior that we all see, the smiling face, the easy way with crowds, the wonderful way Kate has with children, there is also some steel going on there.

"The determination to sort of set herself out a role, rather as you say, but is she seeing off Meghan in the process.

"Well, if that's a byproduct of what's going on, how jolly convenient, that would be nice wouldn't it, pushing Meghan further and further into the background," he concluded.

