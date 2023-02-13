 
Monday Feb 13 2023
Reuters

Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with 'Diamonds'

Reuters

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Rihanna lights up Super Bowl stage with Diamonds

Pop and R&B superstar Rihanna made a grand return to the stage on Sunday, floating on a platform high above the Super Bowl field and performing hits from "Umbrella" to "Diamonds."

Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit, Rihanna sang as the platform gradually lowered to the ground at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She was surrounded by dozens of dancers dressed in white.

It was the 34-year-old Grammy winner's first stage performance in five years. Her last album, "Anti," was released in 2016.

The Super Bowl is the music industry's premiere showcase and has featured top performers including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Prince, Madonna and the Rolling Stones. The telecast usually draws around 100 million viewers in the United States alone.

In the pre-game ceremony, country star Chris Stapleton sang the U.S. national anthem while Oscar-winning "CODA" star Troy Kotsur performed the song in American Sign Language.

Emmy-winning "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," a hymn that has become known as the Black national anthem, accompanied by a choir.

