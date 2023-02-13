 
Showbiz
Monday Feb 13 2023
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make classy appearance at reception

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Sidharth and Kiara hosted their reception in Delhi
The much acclaimed couple in the internet nowadays; Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, hosted a grand reception yesterday night in Delhi which was attended by the entire Bollywood fraternity.

The duo made a very classy entry at their reception night wearing dreamy outfits.

Kiara wore a black and white gown which had a long tail at the bottom. In spite of wearing her mangalsutra, she opted for a three layered statement emeralds necklace.

Meanwhile, Sid wore a black suit which had a shimmery black coat. The couple looked adorable and couldn’t stop looking at each other while posing for the paparazzi at the event.

Picture courtesy: PinkVilla
Picture courtesy: PinkVilla
Ever since their reception pictures surfaced on the internet, fans could not stop praising the couple’s beauty and their love for each other. They are calling them 'King' and 'Queen'.

Kiara and Sid first fell in love with each other on the sets of film Shershah. The lovebirds kept their relationship hidden for a long time. The two announced their wedding on February 7 by posting their pictures on Instagram as bride and groom.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan, reports PinkVilla. 

