Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘definitely’ attend King Charles coronation: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘definitely’ attend King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ‘definitely’ attend King Charles coronation despite claims in bombshell tell-all memoir Spare and TV interviews.



The Chronicle Live, quoting Daily Mail, reported with a source saying Meghan and Harry are 'fully expected' to attend the celebrations in May.

The report, citing the source, says: “Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that. And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the royal family will be willing to discuss… and that's the weather."

King Charles coronation coincides with the birthday of Harry and Meghan's son Archie, who is due to turn four on May 6.

However, the source further told the Daily Mail: "From what I know of Harry and Meghan, they will both want to spend some time with their son on his birthday."