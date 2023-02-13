 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

A$AP Rocky cheers on pregnant Rihanna during the 2023 Super Bowl performance

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

A$AP Rocky was ever the supportive partner for Rihanna as she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Held in Phoenix, Arizona, the Praise the Lord rapper cheered for his pregnant girlfriend as he filmed her performance with a big smile on his face.

He looked on proudly, per a video of him watching the performance shared to Twitter by the NFL.

Earlier in January, the Grammy-nominated rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio, gushed about the Diamonds hitmaker’s comeback.

“Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he told Lowe. “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.”

“It’s just incredible,” the rapper continued. “Especially for both of us — it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rocky and Rihanna, both 34, began dating in November 2020 after a nearly decade-long friendship. The pair welcomed a son together in May 2022, per People Magazine.

The show marked 34-year-old Rihanna's return to the stage in over six years. In October, she released her first song in nearly seven years titled Lift Me Up. The song is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and serves as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé team rejects reports she demanded £500k to perform at Brit Awards

Beyoncé team rejects reports she demanded £500k to perform at Brit Awards
Sam Asghari tries to make Britney Spears ‘happy’ amid health-related concerns

Sam Asghari tries to make Britney Spears ‘happy’ amid health-related concerns
Rihanna shares she studied Beyoncé Super Bowl concerts to prepare for her 2023 show

Rihanna shares she studied Beyoncé Super Bowl concerts to prepare for her 2023 show
Megan Fox deactivates Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours

Megan Fox deactivates Instagram amid Machine Gun Kelly breakup rumours

The first ‘The Flash’ trailer reveals Michael Keaton’s reprisal as Batman

The first ‘The Flash’ trailer reveals Michael Keaton’s reprisal as Batman

Trugoy of De La Soul dies at 54: US media

Trugoy of De La Soul dies at 54: US media
Prince Harry the ‘saint of truth-telling’ branded a ‘hypocrite’

Prince Harry the ‘saint of truth-telling’ branded a ‘hypocrite’
Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumors with guitarist

Megan Fox reacts to Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumors with guitarist
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘definitely’ attend King Charles coronation: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘definitely’ attend King Charles coronation: report
Blake Lively welcomes baby no. 4 in style

Blake Lively welcomes baby no. 4 in style
Chris Brown seemingly reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 performance

Chris Brown seemingly reacts to Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 performance
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly enjoy Super Bowl weekend amid split rumours

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly enjoy Super Bowl weekend amid split rumours