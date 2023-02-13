A$AP Rocky cheers on pregnant Rihanna during the 2023 Super Bowl performance

A$AP Rocky was ever the supportive partner for Rihanna as she performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

Held in Phoenix, Arizona, the Praise the Lord rapper cheered for his pregnant girlfriend as he filmed her performance with a big smile on his face.

He looked on proudly, per a video of him watching the performance shared to Twitter by the NFL.

Earlier in January, the Grammy-nominated rapper joined Zane Lowe on the Apple Music 1 radio, gushed about the Diamonds hitmaker’s comeback.

“Oh, man. I’m just as excited as you guys, if not more,” he told Lowe. “Yeah, I’m super excited. This is huge. This is incredible. I’m so glad that my lady’s back making music again and whatnot, and getting back out there.”

“It’s just incredible,” the rapper continued. “Especially for both of us — it is a good year for both of us to be more active and be out there. But the Super Bowl is huge, and her being the creative she is, she going to bring it, man. I’m excited. I’m more excited than everybody else, honestly.”

Rocky and Rihanna, both 34, began dating in November 2020 after a nearly decade-long friendship. The pair welcomed a son together in May 2022, per People Magazine.

The show marked 34-year-old Rihanna's return to the stage in over six years. In October, she released her first song in nearly seven years titled Lift Me Up. The song is featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and serves as a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman.