'You' may get fifth season, hints showrunner Sera Gamble

You creator Sera Gamble has teased the fifth season of Netflix's top drama.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the creator said, "We have an idea for season five that we're excited about. It was never anyone's intention to run this one into the ground.

"When we're done, we'll be done. And we'll pack it up. Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it's to feel like we have told the complete story."

She added the tonal of the series is expectedly changed over the seasons, it's not "trying to sell Joe as any kind of hero with a straight face."

"This is a show that is in the tradition of these single-lead shows with a guy who does increasingly bad things," she explained. "The beautiful thing about it is that when his arc is complete, so is the show."