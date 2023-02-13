 
Bipasha Basu celebrates as daughter 'Devi' turns three months old

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi turns three-months old; the couple celebrate the special day.

Taking it to her Instagram account, Basu shared glimpses of her daughter’s birthday celebration which had a customized cake which had three months written on it.

One of the pictures showed the trio sitting together while three cakes are placed right in front of them on a table. Karan could be seen wearing a light blue shirt, while Bipasha wore a light green dress. Baby Devi looked extremely cute wearing a white coloured frock.

The Race actress also shared a picture of her with Devi on social media and wrote: ““Devi turns 3 months old So fast Every second with her … is the best memory for us Papa & Mamma are just sooooo over the moon.”

Actor R Madhavan was the first one to comment on the post. He wrote: “Oh it’s just the beginning .. time will Flyyyyyyyy .. wait for the first hug.”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu welcomed daughter Devi in November 2022, reports PinkVilla.

