Rihanna shares she studied Beyoncé Super Bowl concerts to prepare for her 2023 show

Rihanna candidly revealed that she ‘studied’ pop queen Beyonce's past Super Bowl performances while preparing for her own much-anticipated 2023 Halftime LVII concert.

Rihanna, who marked her successful debut on Feb. 12 as the 2023 Super Bowl headliner, opened up about her preparation for the big gig on the latest episode of The Process With Nate Burleson.

The Umbrella singer admitted that the 32-time Grammy winner helped 'inspire' her. "I watched Beyoncé's halftime performances a couple of times."

"She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really,” said the Diamonds crooner for Beyonce.

Rihanna also said that to prepare for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, she also re-watched other past female Super Bowl Halftime Show performers—Madonna, the 2012 headliner, and Janet Jackson, as well as the late Whitney Houston's iconic performance of the U.S. national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl.

The singer went on to recall being invited to headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in August, 2022, soon after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky's first child. "It was so scary because it was kind of unexpected," she said. "My son was only maybe 3 months old."