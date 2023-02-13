Why King Charles is eager to get Prince Harry ‘back in the family’

British monarch King Charles is reportedly eager to get Prince Harry ‘back in the family’ and will extend an olive branch to the Duke and Meghan Markle to avoid lasting shadow over his reign.



Daily Express, citing a source, reported the monarch will extend an olive branch to the California-based royal couple to avoid having his reign marred by the "awful" feud rocking the Firm.

The insider told the publication, "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it.

"He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed.

"He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."