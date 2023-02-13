 
Prince Harry forgets 'his own rules' when 'he fancies a bit of truth-telling'

Prince Harry called out for not “the same critical eye to his own choices” in the way he does with King Charles.

Royal author and commentator Daniela Elser made this admission.

She shed light on it all, in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she wrote, “What I wonder is, how much consideration or thought, if any, did he give for the various people whose lives might have been affected by all of his truth-telling public forays? His grandmother, his grandfather, his brother, his sister-in-law? Or even his nieces and nephews?”

It is now, forever more, out in the public domain that William attacked him during a quarrel over Meghan’s alleged treatment of the couples’ shared staff in 2019. One day, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be able to read about their father’s bullying ways and their mother’s supposed coldness towards Meghan.”

“Did Harry give any thought as to how it might affect them to have their parents tarred and feathered by their own uncle?”

