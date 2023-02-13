Prince Harry forgets ‘his own rules’ when ‘he fancies truth-telling'

File Footage

Prince Harry blasted for forgetting the rules ‘he placed himself’ whenever he “fancies a bit of truth-telling.”



Royal author and commentator Daniela Elser made this admission.

She shed light on it all, in a new piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it she wrote, “Harry bristles and points fingers when his family exploit him to get ahead but then he seems curiously willing to follow the exactly same tawdry route.”

“For the duke, there seems to be one rule for his family, the media, and anyone with a smartphone but another when he decides that he fancies a bit of truth-telling.”

“Harry has made it his mission to hold the media and the royal outfit to account but does not seem particularly inclined to apply the same critical eye to his own choices.”

“Imagine if it was not Harry who had revealed his field romp with Walpole to the world but the other way around. Let’s imagine she didn’t name names precisely, like Aitch, but she wrote about having s** with a teenage Prince after a boozy night.”

She would be pilloried. She would be cast as money-grubbing, willing to trade an intimate moment for cash and rightly so. So why shouldn’t the same standard hold for him too?”

“Harry knows how the media operates – he had to have known that writing about that field moment would spark a huge tabloid hunt for the woman in question.”